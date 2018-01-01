You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.25
|0.36
|0.63
|Current Ratio
|1.43
|1.08
|0.97
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.33
|1.20
|1.18
|Inventory turnover ratio
|2.70
|2.25
|2.04
|Debtors turnover ratio
|5.34
|2.95
|2.13
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-0.37
|-1.17
|-0.42
|Operating Margin (%)
|2.14
|-1.39
|1.36
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-4.25
|-10.61
|-8.78
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|-1.27
|-6.14
|-3.80
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|-5.91
|-15.82
|-16.65
