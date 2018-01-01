You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|19.36
|17.38
|20.94
|15.90
|15.27
|Other Income
|0.08
|1.09
|3.08
|1.64
|22.49
|Total Income
|19.44
|18.46
|24.02
|17.53
|37.76
|Total Expenditure
|18.62
|19.77
|19.00
|17.83
|16.83
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|-1.31
|5.02
|-0.29
|20.94
|Interest
|0.63
|0.59
|0.67
|0.73
|0.89
|Gross Profit
|0.19
|-1.90
|4.35
|-1.02
|20.05
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.69
|0.65
|0.72
|0.71
|PBT
|-0.43
|-2.82
|3.71
|-1.74
|19.35
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.48
|-0.31
|4.26
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.43
|-2.47
|3.23
|-1.43
|15.09
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|0.00
|17.56
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.43
|-2.47
|0.53
|-1.43
|-2.47
|Equity Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|0.00
|7.77
|0.00
|36.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.27
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.29
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.73
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
