JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 105.00
CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 19.36 17.38 20.94 15.90 15.27
Other Income 0.08 1.09 3.08 1.64 22.49
Total Income 19.44 18.46 24.02 17.53 37.76
Total Expenditure 18.62 19.77 19.00 17.83 16.83
Operating Profit 0.82 -1.31 5.02 -0.29 20.94
Interest 0.63 0.59 0.67 0.73 0.89
Gross Profit 0.19 -1.90 4.35 -1.02 20.05
Depreciation 0.78 0.69 0.65 0.72 0.71
PBT -0.43 -2.82 3.71 -1.74 19.35
Tax 0.00 -0.35 0.48 -0.31 4.26
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.43 -2.47 3.23 -1.43 15.09
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 2.70 0.00 17.56
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.43 -2.47 0.53 -1.43 -2.47
Equity Share Capital 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15 4.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -1.04 0.00 7.77 0.00 36.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 31.27
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.29
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.73
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKB Ophthalmics: