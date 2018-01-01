You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|27.85
|28.96
|23.03
|21.54
|22.43
|Other Income
|0.30
|3.30
|22.83
|1.27
|1.08
|Total Income
|28.14
|32.26
|45.86
|22.81
|23.51
|Total Expenditure
|28.02
|27.97
|24.98
|22.19
|19.14
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|4.29
|20.89
|0.62
|4.37
|Interest
|0.93
|0.97
|1.20
|2.17
|1.95
|Gross Profit
|-0.81
|3.33
|19.69
|-1.55
|2.42
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.01
|1.07
|1.32
|0.87
|PBT
|-2.02
|2.31
|18.62
|-2.87
|1.54
|Tax
|0.00
|0.48
|4.20
|-0.23
|0.43
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.02
|1.83
|14.42
|-2.64
|1.11
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|2.26
|17.62
|0.00
|0.57
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.02
|-0.43
|-3.20
|-2.64
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-5.12
|4.17
|34.71
|-6.36
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.14
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.26
|32.75
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.28
|0.28
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.74
|67.25
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
