GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|38.32
|31.17
|29.85
|31.38
|32.21
|Other Income
|4.16
|24.13
|1.72
|1.19
|1.25
|Total Income
|42.48
|55.30
|31.57
|32.57
|33.46
|Total Expenditure
|38.77
|34.65
|30.63
|25.59
|30.75
|Operating Profit
|3.71
|20.64
|0.94
|6.98
|2.71
|Interest
|1.26
|1.61
|2.49
|2.86
|2.88
|Gross Profit
|2.45
|19.03
|-1.55
|4.12
|-0.17
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.42
|1.48
|1.18
|1.15
|PBT
|0.89
|17.61
|-3.03
|2.94
|-1.32
|Tax
|0.13
|3.95
|-0.77
|2.11
|-0.13
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.76
|13.66
|-2.26
|0.83
|-1.19
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|2.35
|17.87
|0.51
|0.11
|-0.89
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.59
|-4.21
|-2.77
|0.72
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|25.44
|24.80
|11.14
|13.84
|13.01
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.83
|32.89
|-5.44
|2.00
|-2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|31.30
|32.39
|34.69
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.29
|0.28
|0.27
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|68.70
|67.61
|65.31
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
