JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 105.00
CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Company Information

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. The company is engaged in the ma...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : K G Gupta
Director : K M Gupta
Director : Vikram Gupta
Director : Gaurav Gupta
CFO & Company Secretary : Noel Da Silva
Director : Anil Palekar
Director : Sadashiv Shet
Director : Joseph A A Dcosta
Director : Christopher Hickman
Director : Shashi Kumar Katreddi
Executive Director : Prakash Vaman Joshi
AUDITOR : Sharp & Tannan
IND NAME : Personal Care - Indian
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
16-A, Tivim Industrial Estate,Mapusa,Goa-403526
Ph : 91-832-2257253/6714444
WEBSITE : http://www.gkb.net
E-mail : investor.grievance@gkb.net

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKB Ophthalmics: