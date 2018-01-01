GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. The company is engaged in the ma...> More