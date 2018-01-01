GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Company Information
Incorporated in Dec.'81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. The company is engaged in the ma...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|K G Gupta
|Director :
|K M Gupta
|Director :
|Vikram Gupta
|Director :
|Gaurav Gupta
|CFO & Company Secretary :
|Noel Da Silva
|Director :
|Anil Palekar
|Director :
|Sadashiv Shet
|Director :
|Joseph A A Dcosta
|Director :
|Christopher Hickman
|Director :
|Shashi Kumar Katreddi
|Executive Director :
|Prakash Vaman Joshi
|AUDITOR :
|Sharp & Tannan
|IND NAME :
|Personal Care - Indian
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|16-A, Tivim Industrial Estate,Mapusa,Goa-403526
|Ph : 91-832-2257253/6714444
|WEBSITE : http://www.gkb.net
|E-mail : investor.grievance@gkb.net
