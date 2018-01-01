JUST IN
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 533212
NSE Code GKB
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange

