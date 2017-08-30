GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Announcements
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
10/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
08/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Proceedings Of The Postal Ballot
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication
23/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On 08-02-2018
23/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication
30/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30/09/2017
11/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication
29/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On December 11 2017.
08/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd PCS Certificate Under Reg. 40(10) Of SEBI For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
23/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 23 2017
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Compliance With Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI And Scrutinizers Report
26/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Outcome of AGM
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Annual General Meeting On September 23 2017
30/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
