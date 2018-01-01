JUST IN
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
ITC 270.00 4.09 353.20 250.35 329383.78
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 1415.15 867.50 286698.84
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 1261.25 1026.80 108480.72
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 938.00 440.50 73558.67
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1124.70 802.08 73529.30
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 368.00 265.05 57627.47
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 4003.45 1831.25 45592.20
Marico 309.10 0.55 347.80 278.50 39898.63
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 9899.85 6667.95 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 1175.50 936.00 28360.08
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 1242.70 715.80 27278.15
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 608.00 354.00 26664.77
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 1428.00 990.10 24216.36
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 285.75 222.50 23891.45
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 872.30 534.10 23799.70
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 7196.90 4057.95 21379.53
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 1680.00 1020.00 19841.83
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 600.65 187.55 13345.14
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 2212.75 1153.75 12569.32
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 787.55 536.00 9093.21
