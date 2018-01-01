JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 105.00
CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 10200.90
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 4490.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 1803.10
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 998.33
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 848.03
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 842.70
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 761.86
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 577.43
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 505.94
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 461.34
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 446.45
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 37.30 0.40 432.73
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 430.53
Emami 1066.80 -16.95 -1.56 346.37
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 310.49
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.60 0.11 270.16
Gillette India 6560.15 14.75 0.23 253.08
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 37.00 2.11 247.00
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 229.33
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -10.35 -2.20 220.96
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKB Ophthalmics: