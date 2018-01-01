You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|8.81
|9.86
|8.76
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-4.03
|5.97
|-4.27
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-2.31
|-7.02
|5.37
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-6.35
|-1.05
|1.11
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.46
|8.81
|9.86
Quick Links for GKW:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices