ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS

28-06-2017 AGM 02-08-2017 GKW Limited has informed the Exchange that the Regis...

18-05-2016 AGM 09-08-2016 GKW Limited has informed the Exchange that for the p...

18-05-2015 AGM 12-08-2015 AGM : 12/08/2015GKW Limited has submitted to the Exc...

12-05-2014 AGM 13-08-2014 AGM:13.08.2014GKW Limited has informed the Exchange ...