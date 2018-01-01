JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd

GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves 99.45 95.76 84.64
Total Shareholders Funds 105.42 101.73 90.61
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 3.45 3.00 2.16
Total Debt 3.45 3.00 2.16
Total Liabilities 108.87 104.73 92.77
Application of Funds
Gross Block 15.54 12.79 25.44
Capital Work in Progress 10.41 11.40 0.73
Investments 61.35 55.59 30.52
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.69
Sundry Debtors 0.12 0.36 2.02
Cash and Bank 10.61 22.66 29.09
Loans and Advances 30.44 22.58 34.49
Total Current Assets 41.17 45.60 66.29
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 5.77 7.82 7.80
Provisions 7.47 6.67 2.75
Net Current Assets 27.93 31.11 55.74
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 108.87 104.72 92.77
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKW: