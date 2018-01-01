You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves
|99.45
|95.76
|84.64
|Total Shareholders Funds
|105.42
|101.73
|90.61
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|3.45
|3.00
|2.16
|Total Debt
|3.45
|3.00
|2.16
|Total Liabilities
|108.87
|104.73
|92.77
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|15.54
|12.79
|25.44
|Capital Work in Progress
|10.41
|11.40
|0.73
|Investments
|61.35
|55.59
|30.52
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|Sundry Debtors
|0.12
|0.36
|2.02
|Cash and Bank
|10.61
|22.66
|29.09
|Loans and Advances
|30.44
|22.58
|34.49
|Total Current Assets
|41.17
|45.60
|66.29
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|5.77
|7.82
|7.80
|Provisions
|7.47
|6.67
|2.75
|Net Current Assets
|27.93
|31.11
|55.74
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|108.87
|104.72
|92.77
