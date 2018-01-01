You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|14.06
|11.98
|5.15
|Operating Profit
|5.42
|11.97
|1.82
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.29
|7.82
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.23
|0.14
|Profit Before Tax
|5.05
|11.74
|1.68
|Tax
|1.35
|0.62
|0.62
|Profit After Tax
|3.70
|11.12
|1.06
|Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves
|99.45
|95.76
|84.64
|Net Worth
|105.42
|101.73
|90.61
|Loans
|3.45
|3.00
|2.16
|Gross Block
|15.54
|12.79
|25.44
|Investments
|61.35
|55.59
|30.52
|Cash
|10.61
|22.66
|29.09
|Debtors
|0.12
|0.36
|2.02
|Net Working Capital
|27.93
|31.11
|55.74
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|38.55
|99.92
|35.34
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|26.32
|92.82
|20.58
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|6.19
|18.63
|1.78
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for GKW:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices