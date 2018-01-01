JUST IN
GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
01 Jan
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
550.05

563.85

550.05
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 14.06 11.98 5.15
Operating Profit 5.42 11.97 1.82
Other Income 0.51 0.29 7.82
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.37 0.23 0.14
Profit Before Tax 5.05 11.74 1.68
Tax 1.35 0.62 0.62
Profit After Tax 3.70 11.12 1.06
 
Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves 99.45 95.76 84.64
Net Worth 105.42 101.73 90.61
Loans 3.45 3.00 2.16
Gross Block 15.54 12.79 25.44
Investments 61.35 55.59 30.52
Cash 10.61 22.66 29.09
Debtors 0.12 0.36 2.02
Net Working Capital 27.93 31.11 55.74
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 38.55 99.92 35.34
Net Profit Margin (%) 26.32 92.82 20.58
Earning Per Share (Rs) 6.19 18.63 1.78
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
