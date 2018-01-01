JUST IN
GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 14.06 11.98 5.63
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.48
Net Sales 14.06 11.98 5.15
Other Income 0.51 0.29 7.82
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 14.57 12.27 12.97
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.17 0.18 0.16
Employee Cost 2.95 2.63 4.42
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.29 0.55 0.33
Selling and Administration Expenses 4.92 4.82 5.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.83 -7.88 1.24
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 9.16 0.30 11.15
Operating Profit 5.42 11.97 1.82
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 5.42 11.97 1.82
Depreciation 0.37 0.23 0.14
Profit Before Tax 5.05 11.74 1.68
Tax 1.35 0.62 0.62
Net Profit 3.70 11.12 1.06
