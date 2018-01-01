You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|14.06
|11.98
|5.63
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|Net Sales
|14.06
|11.98
|5.15
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.29
|7.82
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|14.57
|12.27
|12.97
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.16
|Employee Cost
|2.95
|2.63
|4.42
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.29
|0.55
|0.33
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|4.92
|4.82
|5.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.83
|-7.88
|1.24
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|9.16
|0.30
|11.15
|Operating Profit
|5.42
|11.97
|1.82
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|5.42
|11.97
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.23
|0.14
|Profit Before Tax
|5.05
|11.74
|1.68
|Tax
|1.35
|0.62
|0.62
|Net Profit
|3.70
|11.12
|1.06
Quick Links for GKW:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices