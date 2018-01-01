You are here » Home
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
GKW Ltd
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|7.15
|4.75
|4.29
|4.49
|2.60
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.00
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Total Income
|7.21
|4.75
|4.35
|4.55
|2.63
|Expenditure
|2.14
|2.16
|2.44
|2.62
|1.82
|Operating Profit
|5.07
|2.59
|1.91
|1.93
|0.81
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|0.00
|0.04
|PBDT
|5.02
|2.55
|1.86
|1.93
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|0.08
|PBT
|5.65
|2.25
|2.27
|1.83
|0.58
|Tax
|0.62
|0.20
|0.73
|0.52
|0.29
|Net Profit
|5.03
|2.05
|1.54
|1.31
|0.29
|EPS (Rs)
|8.43
|3.45
|2.60
|2.20
|0.49