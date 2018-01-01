JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd

GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 7.15 4.75 4.29 4.49 2.60
Other Income 0.06 0.00 0.06 0.06 0.03
Total Income 7.21 4.75 4.35 4.55 2.63
Expenditure 2.14 2.16 2.44 2.62 1.82
Operating Profit 5.07 2.59 1.91 1.93 0.81
Interest 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.00 0.04
PBDT 5.02 2.55 1.86 1.93 0.77
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.08
PBT 5.65 2.25 2.27 1.83 0.58
Tax 0.62 0.20 0.73 0.52 0.29
Net Profit 5.03 2.05 1.54 1.31 0.29
EPS (Rs) 8.43 3.45 2.60 2.20 0.49
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKW: