GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|9.04
|4.92
|9.43
|5.82
|8.15
|Other Income
|0.06
|-0.14
|0.36
|0.04
|13.43
|Total Income
|9.10
|4.78
|9.79
|5.82
|21.58
|Total Expenditure
|4.60
|4.17
|4.99
|4.60
|7.46
|Operating Profit
|4.50
|0.61
|4.80
|1.22
|14.12
|Interest
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|4.41
|0.69
|4.72
|1.22
|14.12
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.18
|0.19
|0.14
|0.13
|PBT
|4.52
|0.58
|4.46
|1.12
|13.99
|Tax
|0.93
|0.86
|0.49
|-0.29
|4.28
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|3.59
|-0.28
|3.97
|1.41
|9.71
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.32
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|3.59
|-0.28
|3.97
|1.41
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|6.03
|0.00
|6.67
|2.36
|16.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.15
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
