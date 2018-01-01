You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
Filter:
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|16.19
|12.03
|11.20
|12.73
|13.99
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.39
|13.43
|4.61
|4.63
|Total Income
|16.31
|12.42
|24.63
|17.34
|18.62
|Total Expenditure
|6.74
|6.81
|9.69
|15.84
|15.49
|Operating Profit
|9.57
|5.61
|14.94
|1.50
|3.13
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|9.43
|5.49
|14.94
|1.50
|3.13
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.27
|0.19
|0.20
|0.62
|PBT
|10.17
|5.04
|14.75
|1.30
|2.51
|Tax
|1.55
|0.78
|4.45
|0.47
|0.56
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|8.62
|4.26
|10.30
|0.83
|1.95
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|9.38
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|8.62
|4.26
|0.92
|0.83
|1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|14.45
|7.14
|17.26
|1.39
|3.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
