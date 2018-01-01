|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|14.35
|13.97
|17.46
|18.97
|42.27
|Other Income
|0.22
|13.47
|5.87
|6.21
|5.44
|Total Income
|14.57
|27.40
|23.33
|25.18
|47.71
|Total Expenditure
|9.16
|12.06
|21.36
|20.03
|31.19
|Operating Profit
|5.41
|15.34
|1.97
|5.15
|16.52
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|5.41
|15.34
|1.97
|5.15
|16.52
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.27
|0.29
|0.82
|0.88
|PBT
|5.04
|15.11
|1.68
|4.33
|15.64
|Tax
|1.35
|3.99
|0.62
|0.62
|3.37
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|3.69
|11.12
|1.06
|3.71
|12.27
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|9.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|3.69
|1.24
|1.06
|3.71
|12.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|99.45
|95.76
|84.64
|84.53
|80.82
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|6.19
|18.63
|1.78
|6.22
|20.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.