GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 14.35 13.97 17.46 18.97 42.27
Other Income 0.22 13.47 5.87 6.21 5.44
Total Income 14.57 27.40 23.33 25.18 47.71
Total Expenditure 9.16 12.06 21.36 20.03 31.19
Operating Profit 5.41 15.34 1.97 5.15 16.52
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 5.41 15.34 1.97 5.15 16.52
Depreciation 0.37 0.27 0.29 0.82 0.88
PBT 5.04 15.11 1.68 4.33 15.64
Tax 1.35 3.99 0.62 0.62 3.37
Net Profit/(Loss) 3.69 11.12 1.06 3.71 12.27
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 9.88 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 3.69 1.24 1.06 3.71 12.27
Equity Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 99.45 95.76 84.64 84.53 80.82
EPS
Basic EPS 6.19 18.63 1.78 6.22 20.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.15 0.15 0.15
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.45 0.45 0.45
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
