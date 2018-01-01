GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Company Information
GKW is formerly known as Guest Keen Williams is having four divisions -- precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was for...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|J D Curravala
|Independent Director :
|G Srinivasan
|Independent Director :
|M L Lahoti
|Independent Director :
|N K Navalakha
|Company Secretary :
|J N Ghosh
|Independent Director :
|Padam Singh Lodha
|Independent Director :
|S Singhi
|AUDITOR :
|Lodha & Co/Haribhakti & Co LLP
|IND NAME :
|Miscellaneous
|HOUSE NAME :
|Bangur Krishna Kumar
|Registered office
|Central Plaza2/6 Sarat Bose Rd, Office Space No 406 4th Floor,Kolkata,West Bengal-700020
|Ph : 91-033-40080742/0744
|WEBSITE : http://www.gkwltd.com
|E-mail : gkwcal@rediffmail.com
