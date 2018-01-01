JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd

GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Company Information

GKW Ltd

GKW is formerly known as Guest Keen Williams is having four divisions -- precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was for...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : J D Curravala
Independent Director : G Srinivasan
Independent Director : M L Lahoti
Independent Director : N K Navalakha
Company Secretary : J N Ghosh
Independent Director : Padam Singh Lodha
Independent Director : S Singhi
AUDITOR : Lodha & Co/Haribhakti & Co LLP
IND NAME : Miscellaneous
HOUSE NAME : Bangur Krishna Kumar
Registered office
Central Plaza2/6 Sarat Bose Rd, Office Space No 406 4th Floor,Kolkata,West Bengal-700020
Ph : 91-033-40080742/0744
WEBSITE : http://www.gkwltd.com
E-mail : gkwcal@rediffmail.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKW: