GKW is formerly known as Guest Keen Williams is having four divisions -- precision pressing, steel fasteners, engineering, and forgings, has its works at Howrah in West Bengal, Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Titilagarh in Orissa and Bangalore in Karnataka. In 1984, the automotive pressing project at Kanhe (Pune district), Maharashtra, commenced operations. In 1991, the wheels division was formed after the company's merger with Sankey Wheels, on the advice of the BIFR, to rehabilitate the unit. The following year, the company diversified into software, leasing, engineering, consultancy and property development. This venture was backed by Guest Keen and Mettlefolds (GKN), UK -- its parent. In 1995-96, the Bangalore unit of the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification by TUV-Zertifizieungsgemeinschaft, for electrical stampings, laminations, etc. The company also had a merger during the same year with Powmex Steels Ltd. The company made a maiden entry into power sector by installing two wind electrical generators of 550 KW in the Kayathar district of Tamilnadu during 1995-96. The company has set up a plant at Pune for the manufacture of of metal pressed components and sub-assemblies for the automotive sector has commenced trial run production during the second half of 1997-98. In 2000-01, the company has sold its entire shareholding in Uttam Fiscal Services Limited and Tandem Fiscal Services Limited,-two subsidiaries of GKW. During 2001-02 the company made a reference to BIFR and accordingly the Board has declared the company as a Sick. Susequent to this SBI was appointed as Operating agency by the Board.