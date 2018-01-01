JUST IN
GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Central Plaza2/6 Sarat Bose Rd
Office Space No 406 4th Floor
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-033-40080741
Phone1 - 91-033-40080742/0744
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - gkwcal@rediffmail.com
Others Proj Off: Chittorgarh Cement
Div. A 21 Adarsh Colony
Chittaurgarh - India
FAX - 40590
Phone1 - 01472-40586, 42433
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 97 Andul Road
Howrah - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Factory/plant Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
Bhandup
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Factory/plant Village Pimpri Jagtap
Taluq-Jagtap District Shirur
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

