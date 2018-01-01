JUST IN
GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 14.99 14.99 14.99 14.99 14.99
Indian 60.01 60.01 60.01 60.01 60.01
Total Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 5.02 5.02 5.12 5.06 5.06
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.08 0.08 1.89 1.89 1.89
Foreign Institutional Investors 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 1.81 1.81 0.11 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 19.98 19.98 19.88 19.94 19.94
Indian Public 7.74 7.73 7.67 7.71 7.67
Others 12.24 12.25 12.21 12.23 12.27
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

