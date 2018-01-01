JUST IN
GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Netwrk.18 Media 53.80 5,632.54 66.86 -118.69 3,690.78
Mahindra Logis. 510.70 3,633.12 2,588.69 44.78 361.52
Kesar Terminals 146.65 160.14 43.90 16.86 107.26
Bhagya. Prop. 20.80 66.56 2.47 1.13 99.34
MMTC 48.15 4,815.00 11,708.36 57.06 2,061.96
Optiemus Infra. 218.30 1,873.23 1,062.93 9.88 539.61
Standard Inds. 21.75 139.90 7.35 -19.81 90.61
Urja Global 4.95 251.06 117.06 1.03 123.11
Uniphos Enter. 86.10 598.83 0.00 11.26 294.71
Adani Enterp. 162.25 17,844.26 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Opto Circuits 8.05 231.44 50.38 -364.04 1,639.51
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 2,588.94 520.66 -523.43 9,926.99
Andhra Sugars 454.70 1,232.69 972.00 120.51 1,243.88
Madhav Marbles 60.80 54.42 79.54 5.15 127.96
Karuturi Global 2.00 299.50 10.16 1.07 1,583.02
Sical Logistics 222.20 1,235.43 817.37 45.54 1,498.15
Adani Ports 386.60 80,062.93 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
Newgen Software 243.45 1,685.65 383.12 50.16 349.00
Kothari Petroche 23.35 137.41 243.95 5.84 105.71
GAIL (India) 446.45 75,508.09 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
