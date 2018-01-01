You are here » Home
» » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
GKW Ltd
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Info Edg.(India)
|1228.50
|-3.26
|-5.45
|-5.03
|-0.05
|24.95
|49.29
|1128.50
|CRISIL
|1952.70
|-0.46
|0.68
|0.39
|9.33
|1.86
|-1.60
|1852.70
|Jubilant Food.
|2084.05
|1.15
|3.90
|4.27
|25.46
|50.53
|97.37
|1984.05
|Godrej Agrovet
|647.90
|-1.52
|-1.04
|10.15
|18.34
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Gujarat Gas
|853.35
|-0.27
|-1.56
|-0.41
|0.61
|2.67
|28.16
|(-)
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.40
|-2.37
|-3.12
|-3.51
|-6.73
|1.09
|21.82
|95.40
|Avanti Feeds
|2283.55
|-3.32
|-6.08
|-6.57
|-13.64
|20.60
|221.85
|(-)
|SPARC
|408.85
|0.95
|-2.47
|-7.13
|-8.04
|10.51
|25.01
|308.85
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.55
|0.69
|8.37
|9.78
|7.32
|5.93
|24.84
|161.55
|Security & Intel
|1083.35
|0.00
|-6.49
|-10.83
|-5.76
|37.45
|(-)
|(-)
|Century Ply.
|322.70
|-0.98
|-2.76
|-0.46
|0.56
|27.32
|29.21
|222.70
|Guj Pipavav Port
|143.20
|-0.07
|1.20
|-1.88
|3.92
|7.23
|-7.64
|43.20
|Netwrk.18 Media
|53.80
|8.03
|6.53
|4.26
|0.65
|8.36
|54.15
|-46.20
|Venky's (India)
|3772.05
|1.42
|-8.21
|36.12
|35.94
|90.03
|357.22
|3672.05
|Tube Investments
|261.00
|0.12
|-0.78
|-3.40
|0.69
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Cox & Kings
|250.60
|-0.97
|3.96
|-0.02
|-1.51
|-7.56
|34.69
|150.60
|Greenply Inds.
|323.60
|-1.09
|-5.03
|-11.91
|-3.72
|17.76
|9.99
|223.60
|CARE Ratings
|1345.15
|-0.40
|-1.10
|-0.44
|-2.30
|-11.46
|-7.81
|1245.15
|NESCO
|557.35
|0.21
|-5.28
|-5.86
|6.80
|-2.82
|25.33
|457.35
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|736.30
|-0.83
|-4.45
|2.03
|-24.59
|-33.45
|-32.79
|636.30