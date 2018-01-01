JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd

GKW Ltd.

BSE: 504704 Sector: Others
NSE: GKWLIMITED ISIN Code: INE528A01020
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan GKW Ltd
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 555.10 -3.15
(-0.56%)
OPEN

550.05

 HIGH

563.85

 LOW

550.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Info Edg.(India) 1228.50 -3.26 -5.45 -5.03 -0.05 24.95 49.29 1128.50
CRISIL 1952.70 -0.46 0.68 0.39 9.33 1.86 -1.60 1852.70
Jubilant Food. 2084.05 1.15 3.90 4.27 25.46 50.53 97.37 1984.05
Godrej Agrovet 647.90 -1.52 -1.04 10.15 18.34 (-) (-) (-)
Gujarat Gas 853.35 -0.27 -1.56 -0.41 0.61 2.67 28.16 (-)
Guj.St.Petronet 195.40 -2.37 -3.12 -3.51 -6.73 1.09 21.82 95.40
Avanti Feeds 2283.55 -3.32 -6.08 -6.57 -13.64 20.60 221.85 (-)
SPARC 408.85 0.95 -2.47 -7.13 -8.04 10.51 25.01 308.85
Thomas Cook (I) 261.55 0.69 8.37 9.78 7.32 5.93 24.84 161.55
Security & Intel 1083.35 0.00 -6.49 -10.83 -5.76 37.45 (-) (-)
Century Ply. 322.70 -0.98 -2.76 -0.46 0.56 27.32 29.21 222.70
Guj Pipavav Port 143.20 -0.07 1.20 -1.88 3.92 7.23 -7.64 43.20
Netwrk.18 Media 53.80 8.03 6.53 4.26 0.65 8.36 54.15 -46.20
Venky's (India) 3772.05 1.42 -8.21 36.12 35.94 90.03 357.22 3672.05
Tube Investments 261.00 0.12 -0.78 -3.40 0.69 (-) (-) (-)
Cox & Kings 250.60 -0.97 3.96 -0.02 -1.51 -7.56 34.69 150.60
Greenply Inds. 323.60 -1.09 -5.03 -11.91 -3.72 17.76 9.99 223.60
CARE Ratings 1345.15 -0.40 -1.10 -0.44 -2.30 -11.46 -7.81 1245.15
NESCO 557.35 0.21 -5.28 -5.86 6.80 -2.82 25.33 457.35
Multi Comm. Exc. 736.30 -0.83 -4.45 2.03 -24.59 -33.45 -32.79 636.30
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GKW: