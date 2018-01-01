You are here » Home » » GKW Ltd
GKW Ltd.
|BSE: 504704
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GKWLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE528A01020
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|GKW Ltd
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|555.10
|
-3.15
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
550.05
|
HIGH
563.85
|
LOW
550.05
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|550.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|558.25
|VOLUME
|668
|52-Week high
|792.90
|52-Week low
|350.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|555.10
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|561.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
GKW Ltd. (GKWLIMITED) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|0.54
|-1.38
|0.00
|-
|Sri Vajra
|2.47
|-3.89
|1.79
|0.04
|-0.24
|0.00
|-
|Sawaca Business
|1.71
|-4.47
|1.78
|0.88
|0.18
|0.32
|5.34
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
|0.02
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Scope Indus.
|1.52
|0.00
|1.64
|0.58
|0.02
|8.45
|0.18
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|0.35
|0.00
|0.05
|34.60
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|-
|Kedia Construct
|4.89
|4.94
|0.73
|0.08
|-0.01
|0.21
|23.29
|Novagold Petro.
|1.10
|-1.79
|0.61
|0.25
|-0.01
|0.04
|27.50
|Parth Indus.
|1.00
|0.00
|0.33
|0.25
|0.21
|0.31
|3.23
