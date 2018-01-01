JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Glance Finance Ltd

Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 38.70
CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Glance Finance Ltd.

Glance Finance Ltd

Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securiti...> More

Glance Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Glance Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.97 1.82 173.08
Other Income -
Total Income 4.97 1.82 173.08
Total Expenses 3.89 2.15 80.93
Operating Profit 1.07 -0.33 424.24
Net Profit 0.73 -0.2 465
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
> More on Glance Finance Ltd Financials Results

Glance Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun Techno 0.19 -5.00 12.40
Dhanuka Commerc. 7.20 -3.36 12.05
India Cem. Cap. 5.54 -4.32 12.03
Glance Finance 39.95 4.99 12.02
Amarnath Sec. 39.60 -4.81 11.88
S P Capital Fin. 19.65 4.80 11.81
Boston Bio 16.76 -4.99 11.73
> More on Glance Finance Ltd Peer Group

Glance Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.99
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
> More on Glance Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Glance Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.42% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Glance Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.70
39.95
Week Low/High 38.05
43.00
Month Low/High 32.55
43.00
YEAR Low/High 16.55
46.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glance Finance: