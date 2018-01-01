Glance Finance Ltd.
About Glance Finance Ltd.
Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securiti...> More
Glance Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
Glance Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.97
|1.82
|173.08
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.97
|1.82
|173.08
|Total Expenses
|3.89
|2.15
|80.93
|Operating Profit
|1.07
|-0.33
|424.24
|Net Profit
|0.73
|-0.2
|465
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
Glance Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sun Techno
|0.19
|-5.00
|12.40
|Dhanuka Commerc.
|7.20
|-3.36
|12.05
|India Cem. Cap.
|5.54
|-4.32
|12.03
|Glance Finance
|39.95
|4.99
|12.02
|Amarnath Sec.
|39.60
|-4.81
|11.88
|S P Capital Fin.
|19.65
|4.80
|11.81
|Boston Bio
|16.76
|-4.99
|11.73
Glance Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Glance Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.42%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Glance Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.70
|
|39.95
|Week Low/High
|38.05
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|32.55
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.55
|
|46.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|55.00
