Glance Finance Ltd.

GLANCE FINANCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
Dear Members
Your Directors have great pleasure to present their Eighteenth Annual
Report together with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the Financial
Year ended 31st March 2012.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Financial highlights are summarized below:
(Rs. In Lacs)
PARTICULARS 2011-2012 2010-2011
Gross Income 660.13 516.23
Profit before Depreciation
& Tax (PBDT) 367.21 157.08
Less : Depreciation 04.31 03.48
Profit before Taxation 362.90 153.60
Less : Provision for Tax 73.66 36.03
Net Profit 289.24 117.56
DIVIDEND
In order to plough back the profits of the Company and to support its
expansion and growth plans, your directors propose to skip dividend for the
year under review.
DIRECTORS:
Mrs. Vandana Vasudeo, Director of the Company will retire by rotation and
being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.
Mr. Vaibhav Karnavat was appointed as the Additional Director w.e.f. 18th
June, 2012 in the Board Meeting held on 18th June, 2012. He holds office
upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A Notice has been
received in writing from the Members proposing his appointment as the
Director.
Mr. Narendra Arora was appointed as an Additional Director in the Board
Meeting held on 1st September, 2012 and in the same Meeting the Board of
Directors decided to recommend appointment of Mr. Narendra Arora as
Executive Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st
September, 2012 at a monthly remuneration of Rs. 2,50,000/- (which
exlcludes perquisites as mentioned in the Notice as attached) for the
approval of the Members of the Company.
Mr. Narendra Karnavat, Director of the Company resigned with effect from
18th June, 2012. The Board place on record its appreciation for the
valuable services rendered by Mr. Narendra Karnavat during his tenure as
Director of the Company.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
As required under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect
to the Director's Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed:
i) That in preparation of Annual Accounts for the Year ended 31st March,
2012, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with
proper explanation relating to material departures.
ii) That the Directors have selected such Accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of state of affairs of the
company for the period under review.
iii) That to the best of their knowledge and information the Directors have
taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate Accounting
records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for
safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities; and
iv) That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts for the financial
Year ending 31st March, 2012 on a going concern.
AUDITORS:
The Auditor M/s. P K J & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of
the Company retires at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting
and expresses their willingness to continue, if so appointed.
SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES :
The Company was a partner in the partnership firm M/s. Zenstar Impex
through which was engaged in business. However, RBI has issued a circular
on 30th March, 2011 requiring NBFC's to exit from partnership firms within
a reasonable time. Therefore the above said Partnership Firm has been
dissolved w.e.f. 31st December, 2011 and the Company has exited from the
business.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Narendra Arora, Chartered Accountant was appointed as the CFO of the
Company in compliance with the ammended Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement
with effect from 13th February, 2012.
CODE OF CONDUCT:
The 'Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Managerial
Personnel in compliance with Clause 49 of Listing Agreement is in force and
is being complied with.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
The Board of Directors support and adheres the principles of Corporate
Governance and in addition to basic Corporate Governance issues the Board
lays strong emphasis on transparency, accountability and integrity.
Pursuant to Clause 49 of Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange,
Corporate Governance Report and Auditor's Certificate regarding compliance
of the condition of the Corporate Governance, are made part of the Annual
Report.
DEPOSITORY:
All the Members are aware, our Company's Shares are tradable compulsorily
in electronic form and your Company has established connectivity with both
the Depositories, i.e. National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and
Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages
offered by the Depository system, Members are requested to avail of the
facility of dematerialization.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted or renewed any fixed deposits during the year
under review
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
There is no employee drawing remuneration in excess of amount specified
under section 217(2)(a) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies
(Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Your Company has directed its efforts to reduce energy costs by way of
optimum utilization of electricity in its day to day activities. Your
Company adopts modern technology in its day to day activities with a view
of optimization of energy and other natural resources.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
During the year under review the Company earned professional fees in
foreign exchange from its client in the USA.
APPRECIATION:
Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation to the
bankers The Royal Bank of Scotland, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India & Punjab
National Bank and Company's Clients.
Your Directors are also pleased to record their appreciation for the
dedication and contribution made by employees at all levels who, through
their competence and hardwork, have established Company to achieve better
performance and look forward to their support in future as well.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY
The economy has witnessed a steady decline in GDP growth - over the last 2
years. The international scenario is also weak at the moment. That is a
stark slowdown in growth, and a far cry from the 9% that we enjoyed for
three consecutive years from FY2006 to FY2008.
In such an uncertain environment, financial markets continue to witness
high volatility - driven by the direction of foreign capital flows and
movement of industrial production index and inflation. The interest rates
continue to remain tight and RBI seems to be dropping its feet in bringing
down rates.
NBFC's continue to be careful while taking investment bets while actively
looking for business opportunities.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT :
The business of the Company is that of a Non Banking Finance Company
(NBFC). Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) play a crucial role in
broadening access to financial services, enhancing competition and
diversification of the financial sector.
Banks and NBFCs compete for similar kinds of business. Inspite of strong
competition, the inner strength of NBFCs viz local knowledge, credit
appraisal skill, well trained collection machinery, close monitoring of
borrowers and personalized attention to each client, are catering to the
needs of small and medium enterprises in the rural and semi urban area.
Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have become an integral part of
India's financial system. In recent times, NBFC's have emerged as lenders
to both companies and individuals. When it comes to lending, NBFC's are
generally regarded to be complementary to banks and are often able to offer
better services and products to their customers.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
Your Company is mainly engaged in the business of finance and Investment in
Capital Market. Business opportunities for finance Companies are enormous
as the new are as and segments are being explored. There is a large scope
of small size Finance & Investment Companies like ours, for certain segment
of customers, which remain unserved by Banks and large size Investment &
Finance Companies.
The major threat being faced by finance Companies are regulatory changes in
NBFCs, Interest Rate hikes by RBI, high Inflation, and volatility in global
equity and commodity market.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE :
Your Company is engaged in financial services including consultancy and
advisory services as well as trading of securities, commodities etc. During
the year under review the Company earned a profit before tax of Rs. 362.90
Lacs and Net Profit of Rs. 289.24 Lacs
OUTLOOK :
The Company has stepped up performance despite a very challenging scenario.
However, it is also working carefully in the face of a difficult economic
environment.
RISK AND CONCERNS
Your Company's performance to a large extent depends upon scenario of the
capital markets, finance scenario, RBI policies, industry performance and
the general economic outlook of the country. The volatility in the stock
Market, rate of interest and GDP would affect the profitability of the
company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
Internal control system has been a core focus for the Company. Effective
and adequate internal control systems are in place to ensure that all
assets are safeguarded and protected against unauthorized use and
transaction are authorized, recorded and reported properly. A regular
internal audit system is also in place. Outside expertise is availed to
supplement internal resources. The Audit Committee regularly interacts with
the Statutory Auditors about the adequacy of internal control systems and
seeks suggestions and there is scope for improvement.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT,
INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED.
The Company was able to retain the talents despite of the hefty attrition
rates in its peer companies. The Company continued to maintain cordial
relations with its employees.
DISCLOSURE TO THE BOARD :
Senior Management shall make the disclosure to the Board relating to all
material financial and commercial transactions, and where they have
personal interest, that may have potential conflict with the interest of
the Company at large.
Also your Company is paying rent for the premises it is using for the
office purpose to another group concern in which Director is interested.
The dealings are at arms length and at preavailing market.
For and on behalf of the Board
TUSHAR AGARWAL
Whole time Director
Place: Mumbai
Dated: 1st September, 2012
ANNEXURE A
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
Registration No: 11-81333
Authorised Capital:
Equity Share Capital : Rs. 3,10,00,000/-
Redeemable Preference Share Capital : Rs. 40,00,000/-
Paid Up Capital:
Equity Share Capital : Rs. 3,00,59,000/-
To
The Members
GLANCE FINANCE LIMITED
5, Kitab Mahal, 192,
DR. D. N. Road, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
We have examined the registers, records, books and papers of Messrs. GLANCE
FINANCE LIMITED as required to be maintained under the Companies Act, 1956
and the Rules made there under and also the provisions contained in the
Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company for the Financial
Year ended on 31st March, 2012. In our opinion and to the best of our
information and according to the examinations carried out by us and
explanations furnished to us by the Company, its officers and agents, we
certify that in respect of the aforesaid Financial Year:
1. The Company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure
'A' to this Certificate, as per the provisions of the Act and the Rules
made there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.
2. The Company has duly filed the forms and returns as stated in Annexure
'B' to this Certificate with the Registrar of Companies as prescribed under
the Act and the Rules made there under. However no filing has been done
with Regional Director, Central Government, Company Law Board or other
authorities.
3. The Company, being a Public Limited Company, has the minimum prescribed
paid up capital.
4. The Board of Directors duly met 12 times respectively on 16/04/2011,
29/04/2011, 13/05/2011, 31/05/2011, 02/06/2011, 10/08/2011, 02/09/2011,
30/09/2011, 14/11/2011, 23/01/2012, 13/02/2012 and 31/03/2012 in respect of
which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly
recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
5. The Company had closed its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books
in respect of the Equity Shares of the Company from 22-09-2011 to 30-09-
2011 (Both days inclusive).
6. The Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended on 31st March,
2011 was held on 30th September, 2011 after giving due notice to the
Members of the Company and the resolutions passed there at were duly
recorded in Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
7. No- Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held o the provisions of the Act.
8. The Company has not advanced any loans to its Directors or persons or
firms or companies referred to under Section 295 of the Act.
9. The Company has not entered into any contracts falling within the
purview of Section 297 of the Act.
10. The Company has made necessary entries whenever required in the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
11. As there were no instances falling within the purview of Section 314 of
the Act, the Company has not obtained any approvals from the Board of
Directors, members or Central Government as the case may be.
12. The Company has not issued any duplicate certificates during the
Financial Year.
13. The Company has
i. not delivered any Share Certificates since there was no allotment.
However the Company has delivered Share Certificates lodged by the
Transfers after recording transfers during the Financial Year.
ii. not deposited any amount in a separate Bank Account as no dividend was
declared during the Financial Year.
iii. not posted warrants to any member of the Company as no dividend was
declared during the Financial Year.
iv. no amount outstanding in respect of unpaid dividend account,
application money due for refund, matured deposits, matured debentures and
the interest accrued thereon which have remained unclaimed or unpaid for
the period of seven years and liable to be transferred to Investor
Education and Protection Fund.
v. duly complied with the requirements of Section 217 of the Act.
14. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted. There was no
appointment of any Additional Directors, Alternate Directors and Directors
to fill casual vacancy during the financial year.
15. The Company has re-appointed Mr. Tushar Agarwal as Whole - time
Director of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 16th April, 2011 for a
further period of three years with effect from 1st April, 2011 at a
remuneration not exceeding Rs. 2,50,000 per month which was confirmed in
the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2011. However there was
no appointment of Managing Director and Manager during the Financial Year.
16. The Company has not appointed any sole selling agents during the
Financial Year.
17. The Company was not required to obtain any approvals of the Central
Government, Company Law Board, Regional Director, Registrar of Companies
and/or such authorities prescribed under the various provisions of the Act.
18. The Directors have disclosed their interest in other firms / companies
to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the
Rules made there under.
19. The Company has not issued any Preference Shares and Equity Shares
during the Financial Year.
20. The Company has not bought back any shares during the Financial Year.
21. There was no redemption of any Shares during the Financial Year.
22. There were no transactions necessitating the Company to keep in
abeyance the rights to dividend, rights shares and bonus shares pending
registration of transfer of shares.
23. The Company has not invited / accepted any deposits including any
unsecured loans falling within the purview of Section 58A during the
Financial Year.
24. The Company has not made any borrowings during the year, which would
attract provisions of Section 293 (1) (d) of the Act.
25. The Company has not made any loans or advances or given guarantees or
provided securities to other bodies corporate and consequently no entries
have been made in the Register kept for the purpose.
26. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to situation of the Company's Registered Office from one State to
another during the year under scrutiny.
27. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the Objects of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
28. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the name of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
29. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to share capital of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
30. The Company has not altered its Articles of Association pursuant to the
provisions of the Act during the Financial Year.
31. There was no prosecution initiated against or show cause notices
received by the Company during the Financial Year, for offences under the
Act.
32. The Company has not received any money as security from its employees
during the Financial Year.
33. The Company has not deducted contribution towards Provident Fund under
Provident Fund Scheme u/s 418 of the Act as the Company has not constituted
any Provident Fund for its Employees.
Signature :
Name of the Company Secretary:
S.K. JAIN & CO.
Practicing Company Secretaries
Isha Pramod Bubna
Partner
C. P. No. : 8160
Place: Mumbai
Date : 1st September, 2012
Annexure 'A'
Registers as maintained by the Company
1. Register of Charges u/s. 143
2. Register of Members u/s. 150
3. Register of Transfer
4. Register of Contracts in which
Directors are interested u/s 301
5. Register of Directors, Managing Directors u/s 303
6. Register of Directors' Shareholdings u/s 307
7. Books of Accounts u/s 209
Annexure 'B'
The Company has duly filed the forms and returns with the Registrar of
Companies with delay as prescribed under the Act and the Rules made there
under. However no filing has been done with Regional Director, Central
Government, Company Law Board or other authorities.
Nature of Document Date of Date of A B
Document Filing
1. Annual Return u/s 159 31-03-2011 08-11-2011 Yes NA
2. Balance Sheet u/s 220 31-03-2011 27-10-2011 Yes NA
3. Form-66 2010-2011 25-10-2011 Yes NA
4. Form-23 10-08-2011 07-09-2011 Yes NA
5. Form-23 30-09-2011 18-10-2011 Yes NA
6. Form-25C 01-04-2011 30-06-2011 Yes NA
A = Whether filed within time
B = If No, whether additional fees paid
Signature :
Name of the Company Secretary:
S.K. JAIN & CO.
Practicing Company Secretaries
Isha Pramod Bubna
Partner
C. P. No. : 8160
Place: Mumbai
Date : 1st September, 2012