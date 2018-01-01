JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
16-08-2017 Book Closure 23-09-2017 29-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
25-08-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
20-08-2015 Book Closure 23-09-2015 30-09-2015 Rs.0.7500 per share(7.5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
21-08-2014 Book Closure 22-09-2014 30-09-2014 Rs.0.7500 per share(7.5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13-08-2013 Book Closure 13-09-2013 17-09-2013 A.G.M.
04-09-2012 Book Closure 21-09-2012 27-09-2012 A.G.M.
06-09-2011 Book Closure 22-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
03-09-2010 Book Closure 21-09-2010 29-09-2010 A.G.M.
04-09-2009 Book Closure 26-09-2009 29-09-2009 A.G.M.

