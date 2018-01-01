You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|16-08-2017
|Book Closure
|23-09-2017
|29-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|25-08-2016
|Book Closure
|24-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|20-08-2015
|Book Closure
|23-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|Rs.0.7500 per share(7.5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|21-08-2014
|Book Closure
|22-09-2014
|30-09-2014
|Rs.0.7500 per share(7.5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13-08-2013
|Book Closure
|13-09-2013
|17-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|04-09-2012
|Book Closure
|21-09-2012
|27-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|06-09-2011
|Book Closure
|22-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|03-09-2010
|Book Closure
|21-09-2010
|29-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|04-09-2009
|Book Closure
|26-09-2009
|29-09-2009
|A.G.M.
