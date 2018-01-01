You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|3.03
|3.03
|3.03
|Reserves
|13.20
|12.75
|12.45
|Total Shareholders Funds
|16.23
|15.78
|15.48
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.20
|0.16
|0.14
|Total Debt
|0.20
|0.16
|0.14
|Total Liabilities
|16.43
|15.94
|15.62
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.71
|0.83
|0.93
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|6.07
|5.71
|5.65
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|9.70
|7.86
|7.03
|Sundry Debtors
|0.07
|0.25
|0.35
|Cash and Bank
|0.11
|1.57
|2.22
|Loans and Advances
|0.21
|0.26
|0.23
|Total Current Assets
|10.09
|9.94
|9.83
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|-0.11
|0.01
|0.02
|Provisions
|0.03
|0.03
|0.29
|Net Current Assets
|10.17
|9.90
|9.52
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|16.43
|15.94
|15.62
Quick Links for Glance Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices