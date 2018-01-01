JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 3.03 3.03 3.03
Reserves 13.20 12.75 12.45
Total Shareholders Funds 16.23 15.78 15.48
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.20 0.16 0.14
Total Debt 0.20 0.16 0.14
Total Liabilities 16.43 15.94 15.62
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.71 0.83 0.93
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 6.07 5.71 5.65
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 9.70 7.86 7.03
Sundry Debtors 0.07 0.25 0.35
Cash and Bank 0.11 1.57 2.22
Loans and Advances 0.21 0.26 0.23
Total Current Assets 10.09 9.94 9.83
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities -0.11 0.01 0.02
Provisions 0.03 0.03 0.29
Net Current Assets 10.17 9.90 9.52
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 16.43 15.94 15.62
