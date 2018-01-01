You are here » Home
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|
BSE
15:01 | 12 Mar
|
39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|38.70
|CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|Net interest income
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|Non-interest income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating income
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.12
|Profit Before Tax
|0.35
|0.32
|2.22
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.02
|0.70
|Profit After Tax
|0.46
|0.30
|1.52
|
|Share Capital
|3.03
|3.03
|3.03
|Reserves
|13.20
|12.75
|12.45
|Net Worth
|16.23
|15.78
|15.48
|Deposits
|0.20
|0.16
|0.14
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|6.07
|5.71
|5.65
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.07
|0.25
|0.35
