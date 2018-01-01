JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
38.70

39.95

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 9.37 13.60 20.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 11.21 14.43 23.59
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.49 0.40 0.88
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.25 1.39 1.14
Depreciation 0.08 0.10 0.12
Operating expenses 1.82 1.89 2.14
Provisions & contigencies 0.16 0.02 3.10
Total Expenditure 10.79 14.01 21.26
 
Net Profit for the year 0.46 0.30 1.52
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 -0.02
Profit brought forward 10.40 10.16 9.24
Total 10.86 10.46 10.74
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.09 0.06 0.30
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.28
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 10.77 10.40 10.16
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.23
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.05
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 7.50
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 1.51 0.99 4.86
Book Value 53.65 52.13 51.14
