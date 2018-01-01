You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|11.21
|14.43
|23.59
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.49
|0.40
|0.88
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.25
|1.39
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.12
|Operating expenses
|1.82
|1.89
|2.14
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.16
|0.02
|3.10
|Total Expenditure
|10.79
|14.01
|21.26
|Net Profit for the year
|0.46
|0.30
|1.52
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|Profit brought forward
|10.40
|10.16
|9.24
|Total
|10.86
|10.46
|10.74
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.09
|0.06
|0.30
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|10.77
|10.40
|10.16
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|1.51
|0.99
|4.86
|Book Value
|53.65
|52.13
|51.14
- Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
