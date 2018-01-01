JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
38.70

39.95

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 4.97 2.22 2.35 2.61 1.82
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 4.97 2.22 2.35 2.61 1.82
Expenditure 3.89 2.08 2.35 2.21 2.15
Operating Profit 4.72 2.03 2.09 2.53 1.60
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.35 0.06 0.16 0.06 -0.13
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
PBT 1.06 0.12 -0.02 0.37 -0.35
Tax 0.33 0.04 0.14 0.04 -0.15
Net Profit 0.73 0.08 -0.16 0.33 -0.20
EPS (Rs) 2.42 0.26 -0.52 1.10 -0.66
