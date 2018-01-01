You are here » Home
» » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|
BSE
15:01 | 12 Mar
|
39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|38.70
|CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12.02
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|4.97
|2.22
|2.35
|2.61
|1.82
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|4.97
|2.22
|2.35
|2.61
|1.82
|Expenditure
|3.89
|2.08
|2.35
|2.21
|2.15
|Operating Profit
|4.72
|2.03
|2.09
|2.53
|1.60
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.35
|0.06
|0.16
|0.06
|-0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|PBT
|1.06
|0.12
|-0.02
|0.37
|-0.35
|Tax
|0.33
|0.04
|0.14
|0.04
|-0.15
|Net Profit
|0.73
|0.08
|-0.16
|0.33
|-0.20
|EPS (Rs)
|2.42
|0.26
|-0.52
|1.10
|-0.66
Quick Links for Glance Finance: