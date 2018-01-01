JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
38.70

39.95

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 4.56 4.43 4.94 6.29 7.30
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 4.56 4.43 4.95 6.29 7.30
Total Expenditure 4.43 4.36 4.58 6.64 6.54
Operating Profit 0.13 0.07 0.36 -0.34 0.76
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.13 0.07 0.36 -0.34 0.76
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.06
PBT 0.02 0.13 0.37 -0.37 0.71
Tax 0.10 0.00 0.05 -0.14 0.18
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.08 0.13 0.32 -0.23 0.53
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.08 0.13 0.32 -0.23 0.53
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.26 0.45 1.08 0.00 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.08
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.17
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.22
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.83
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
