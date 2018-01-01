You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
BSE: 531199
Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|9.53
|6.77
|11.58
|13.95
|9.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Total Income
|9.53
|6.77
|11.58
|13.95
|9.23
|Total Expenditure
|8.32
|6.74
|10.53
|11.43
|7.65
|Operating Profit
|1.20
|0.03
|1.06
|2.52
|1.58
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|1.20
|0.03
|1.06
|2.52
|1.58
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|PBT
|0.93
|0.05
|0.98
|2.43
|1.52
|Tax
|0.28
|-0.08
|0.28
|0.74
|0.59
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.65
|0.13
|0.70
|1.69
|0.93
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.65
|0.13
|0.70
|1.69
|0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|0.42
|2.32
|5.63
|3.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.17
|25.17
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.83
|74.83
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
