Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|12.77
|10.97
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Total Income
|9.37
|13.60
|20.04
|12.78
|10.98
|Total Expenditure
|8.94
|13.18
|17.70
|11.03
|8.56
|Operating Profit
|0.43
|0.42
|2.34
|1.75
|2.42
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.43
|0.42
|2.34
|1.75
|2.42
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.12
|0.08
|0.06
|PBT
|0.51
|0.34
|2.22
|1.67
|2.35
|Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.70
|0.48
|0.65
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.46
|0.30
|1.52
|1.19
|1.70
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.46
|0.30
|1.52
|1.19
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|3.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|13.20
|12.75
|12.45
|11.22
|10.29
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.52
|1.00
|5.05
|3.97
|5.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.17
|25.17
|25.17
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|74.83
|74.83
|74.83
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
