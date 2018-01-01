JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Company Information

Glance Finance Ltd

Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securities.

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Tushar Agarwal
Whole-time Director : Narendra Arora
Independent Director : Milind Gandhi
Independent Director : Shripal Choudhari
Company Secretary : Kunjal Singh
AUDITOR : P K J & Co
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
5 Kitab Mahal, 192 Dr D N Road Fort,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400001
Ph : 91-22-40666666/50
WEBSITE : http://www.glancefinance.com
E-mail : glance@glancefin.com

