Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Company Information
Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securiti...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Tushar Agarwal
|Whole-time Director :
|Narendra Arora
|Independent Director :
|Milind Gandhi
|Independent Director :
|Shripal Choudhari
|Company Secretary :
|Kunjal Singh
|AUDITOR :
|P K J & Co
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|5 Kitab Mahal, 192 Dr D N Road Fort,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400001
|Ph : 91-22-40666666/50
|WEBSITE : http://www.glancefinance.com
|E-mail : glance@glancefin.com
