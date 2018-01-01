Glance Finance Ltd.

Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securities, commodities, financing, financial and accounting consultancy services. It has a partnership firm called Zenstar Impex. the company is primarily engaged in providing advisory & consultancy services and funded activities. Over the years it has provided customized services to various business houses in diverse industries in India and abroad.