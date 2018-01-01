JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd

Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 38.70
CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Company History

Glance Finance Limited (GLANCE) is a Non Banking Finance (Non Deposit Accepting or Holding) Company. GLANCE is engaged in money market operations and other financial activities. It was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company is involved in trading of securities, commodities, financing, financial and accounting consultancy services. It has a partnership firm called Zenstar Impex. the company is primarily engaged in providing advisory & consultancy services and funded activities. Over the years it has provided customized services to various business houses in diverse industries in India and abroad.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glance Finance: