Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 531199
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

