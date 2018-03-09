Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - News Sector
-
PNB Housing Finance board to consider Rs 80-bn debt issue on Thursday
10.42 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
PNB Housing Finance shares closed at Rs 1,119.35 on BSE, up 1.88 per cent from previous close
-
PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam
3.07 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
In past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index tanked 20% against 1.6% decline in the Nifty 50 index.
-
-
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
12.13 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Andhra Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India and Canara Bank were down more than 3% on the NSE.
-
-
-
-
-
Andhra Bank hits 14-yr low as ED files chargesheet against ex-bank official
9.54 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock tanked 13% to Rs 33.60 on the BSE in intra-day deal, quoting at its lowest level since May 17, 2004.
-
Buy BASF, M&M, L&T Finance Holdings: Prabhudas Lilladher
8.07 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Bad loans in power need coordinated central, state action: Hemant Kanoria
2.25 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya, there must be an alignment be...
-
PFC's power projects with 14,000 Mw capacity to go down insolvency alley
2.25 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Around 14,000 Mw of projects, involving Rs 300 bn of its loan book, under IBC route and over half of them may have to be written off
-
SBI, UCO Bank looking for buyers to clear off Rs 12.45-billion NPAs
1.15 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Sona Alloys has an outstanding of Rs 6.47 billion towards SBI, while Zenith Birla has Rs 1.39 billion
-
-
IFCI to expand loan book by Rs 60 billion next year with focus on financing
8.51 pm | 11 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
We are refinancing infrastructure projects that are up and running to minimise risks, said IFCI
-
IDFC, Capital First $1.5 billion merger deal gets approval from CCI
10.16 pm | 10 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Capital First will bring along with large retail network into infrastructure lender IDFC Bank
-
Rs 50-bn Sterling scam: ED files chargesheet against ex-Andhra Bank exec
11.15 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
This is the second charge sheet in this case after ED filed one against Delhi based businessman Gagan Dhawan
-
Before Nirav Modi scam, PNB lost Rs 28 bn to various frauds in FY17
5.31 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Reuters
PNB alone reported 158 cases of fraud in 2016/17
-
Union Bank has Rs 2.95-bn direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms
3.49 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Reuters
Both Modi and Choksi have denied wrongdoing, and so have two key accused PNB employees in the case
