Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
