You are here » Home » » Glance Finance Ltd
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Escorts Finance
|3.40
|-4.76
|13.68
|0.03
|1.73
|0.42
|8.10
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|7.56
|-2.26
|14.40
|3.89
|Gilada Finance
|37.90
|-1.56
|13.30
|0.57
|0.23
|4.76
|7.96
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.06
|223.67
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|29.22
|2.36
|9.04
|4.83
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|0.40
|0.05
|0.00
|-
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.17
|116.76
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
|4.83
|4.38
|0.65
|1.94
|Indiaco Ventures
|6.77
|4.96
|12.56
|0.10
|-0.50
|0.00
|-
|India Cem. Cap.
|5.54
|-4.32
|12.03
|1.00
|0.09
|0.29
|19.10
|Glance Finance
|39.95
|4.99
|12.02
|4.97
|0.73
|3.26
|12.25
|Amarnath Sec.
|39.60
|-4.81
|11.88
|0.27
|0.18
|1.02
|38.82
|S P Capital Fin.
|19.65
|4.80
|11.81
|0.36
|0.07
|0.32
|61.41
|Boston Bio
|16.76
|-4.99
|11.73
|0.24
|0.00
|0.01
|1676.00
|REGENCY INV.
|38.75
|2.51
|11.62
|0.15
|0.05
|2.40
|16.15
|EMERALD LEAS FIN
|37.00
|-2.37
|11.28
|0.13
|0.03
|0.17
|217.65
|Comfort Comtrade
|11.20
|0.00
|11.22
|7.24
|0.61
|3.66
|3.06
|Ashirwad Cap.
|2.78
|-1.07
|11.12
|0.34
|0.24
|0.19
|14.63
|Multipurpose Trd
|22.40
|0.00
|11.09
|0.07
|0.04
|0.20
|112.00
|Bervin Invest.
|18.35
|4.86
|10.83
|1.15
|0.94
|1.60
|11.47
Quick Links for Glance Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices