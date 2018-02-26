You are here » Home
Glance Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531199
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE580D01017
|
BSE
15:01 | 12 Mar
|
39.95
|
1.90
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.95
|
LOW
38.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Glance Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|38.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.05
|VOLUME
|802
|52-Week high
|46.30
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|12.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|39.95
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|38.70
|39.95
|38.70
|39.95
|802
|4
|09-03-2018
|42.05
|42.05
|38.05
|38.05
|470
|4
|08-03-2018
|42.00
|42.10
|40.00
|40.05
|2858
|17
|07-03-2018
|41.50
|43.00
|40.10
|40.10
|700
|4
|06-03-2018
|41.20
|41.30
|41.20
|41.30
|700
|4
|05-03-2018
|41.30
|41.30
|40.00
|40.00
|1100
|6
|01-03-2018
|41.95
|43.35
|39.90
|40.00
|2398
|17
|28-02-2018
|42.60
|42.60
|40.00
|41.30
|659
|3
|27-02-2018
|41.25
|41.25
|40.00
|40.60
|708
|5
|26-02-2018
|39.30
|39.30
|39.30
|39.30
|10
|1
|23-02-2018
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|37.45
|10
|1
|22-02-2018
|32.55
|35.70
|32.55
|35.70
|1530
|14
|20-02-2018
|36.30
|36.35
|32.95
|34.00
|1450
|14
|19-02-2018
|36.45
|38.25
|34.65
|34.65
|272
|6
|16-02-2018
|36.45
|36.45
|36.45
|36.45
|2201
|5
|16-01-2018
|39.00
|39.50
|39.00
|39.50
|100
|2
|15-01-2018
|39.50
|39.50
|39.50
|39.50
|100
|1
|12-01-2018
|41.55
|41.55
|41.55
|41.55
|210
|4
|09-01-2018
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|90
|3
|05-01-2018
|44.00
|46.00
|44.00
|45.95
|550
|5
