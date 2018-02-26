JUST IN
Glance Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531199 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE580D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 39.95 1.90
(4.99%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.95

 LOW

38.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glance Finance Ltd
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 802
52-Week high 46.30
52-Week low 16.55
P/E 12.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 39.95
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glance Finance Ltd. (GLANCEFINANCE) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 38.70 39.95 38.70 39.95 802 4
09-03-2018 42.05 42.05 38.05 38.05 470 4
08-03-2018 42.00 42.10 40.00 40.05 2858 17
07-03-2018 41.50 43.00 40.10 40.10 700 4
06-03-2018 41.20 41.30 41.20 41.30 700 4
05-03-2018 41.30 41.30 40.00 40.00 1100 6
01-03-2018 41.95 43.35 39.90 40.00 2398 17
28-02-2018 42.60 42.60 40.00 41.30 659 3
27-02-2018 41.25 41.25 40.00 40.60 708 5
26-02-2018 39.30 39.30 39.30 39.30 10 1
23-02-2018 37.45 37.45 37.45 37.45 10 1
22-02-2018 32.55 35.70 32.55 35.70 1530 14
20-02-2018 36.30 36.35 32.95 34.00 1450 14
19-02-2018 36.45 38.25 34.65 34.65 272 6
16-02-2018 36.45 36.45 36.45 36.45 2201 5
16-01-2018 39.00 39.50 39.00 39.50 100 2
15-01-2018 39.50 39.50 39.50 39.50 100 1
12-01-2018 41.55 41.55 41.55 41.55 210 4
09-01-2018 43.70 43.70 43.70 43.70 90 3
05-01-2018 44.00 46.00 44.00 45.95 550 5
