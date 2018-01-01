You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
About Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The company's product portfolio includes prescription medicines and vaccines. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives dermatology gynaecology diabetes oncology cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases. They also offer a range of vaccine...> More
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|703.91
|706.38
|-0.35
|Other Income
|11.95
|32.66
|-63.41
|Total Income
|715.86
|739.04
|-3.14
|Total Expenses
|562.1
|654.27
|-14.09
|Operating Profit
|153.76
|84.77
|81.38
|Net Profit
|89.69
|52.95
|69.39
|Equity Capital
|84.7
|84.7
| -
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|-5.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-7.78%
|-8.48%
|-1.69%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-7.61%
|-8.55%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-7.12%
|-8.64%
|4.86%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-16.39%
|-16.56%
|16.50%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|-31.40%
|-31.91%
|16.56%
|18.28%
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2241.55
|
|2279.00
|Week Low/High
|2241.55
|
|2408.00
|Month Low/High
|2241.55
|
|2470.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2241.55
|
|2770.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.75
|
|3850.00
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: