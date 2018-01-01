JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 2257.10 -10.30
(-0.45%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 2257.05 -15.75
(-0.69%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 745
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,118
Buy Price 2251.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 2257.50
Sell Qty 3.00
About Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The company's product portfolio includes prescription medicines and vaccines. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives dermatology gynaecology diabetes oncology cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases. They also offer a range of vaccine...> More

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19,118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 57.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 221.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 703.91 706.38 -0.35
Other Income 11.95 32.66 -63.41
Total Income 715.86 739.04 -3.14
Total Expenses 562.1 654.27 -14.09
Operating Profit 153.76 84.77 81.38
Net Profit 89.69 52.95 69.39
Equity Capital 84.7 84.7 -
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Divi's Lab. 1004.05 0.76 26652.51
Alkem Lab 2208.00 -0.07 26396.64
Torrent Pharma. 1310.85 -1.32 22182.20
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2257.10 -0.45 19117.64
Glenmark Pharma. 539.60 1.29 15227.51
Natco Pharma 722.40 0.19 13328.28
Jubilant Life 801.00 0.57 12759.93
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 8.52
FIIs 1.67
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.16
Indian Public 11.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.50
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/05 Centrum Broking Sell 2430 PDF IconDetails
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.94% -5.12% -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -7.78% -8.48% -1.69% -0.93%
3 Month -7.61% -8.55% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month -7.12% -8.64% 4.86% 4.26%
1 Year -16.39% -16.56% 16.50% 16.03%
3 Year -31.40% -31.91% 16.56% 18.28%

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2241.55
2279.00
Week Low/High 2241.55
2408.00
Month Low/High 2241.55
2470.00
YEAR Low/High 2241.55
2770.00
All TIME Low/High 25.75
3850.00

