Dear Shareholders

In 2017 your Company completed 93 years of serving patients in India.

As we steadily approach our centenary year it is clear that our commitment to servepatients in India is strong and unwavering. The future of the healthcare landscape as Isee it will be driven by increased access for the next billion with heightened diseaseawareness and solutions to meet specific healthcare needs of the country. Your Company islaying a strong foundation to build a legacy for the future.

GSK is committed to meeting the unmet and under-served healthcare needs of Indiathrough leadership in affordable pricing and the highest level of compliance standards inthe industry. We will focus on securing reliable supply of our high-quality medicines topatients through our manufacturing facility in Nashik Maharashtra and our upcomingfacility in Vemgal Karnataka.

Some of the highlights for the year 2016-17 were (i) the re-launch of our power brandNeosporin (ii) our foray into the probiotic segment with the launch of EnteroPlus and(iii) the launch of Priorix Tetra our combination MMRV (Measles Mumps Rubella andVaricella) vaccine.

We will continue to bring the best of our innovative global pipeline in areas likeRespiratory and Vaccines to our patients in India. GSK has taken a leadership role inrolling out our globally designed new commercial model that is making a positive impact onour stakeholders in India.

We conducted a GSK Values Assurance Review this year and made significant progress; ouremployee engagement score is among the highest across GSK's worldwide operations. We havealso recently been commended for Human Resources Excellence by the Confederation of IndianIndustry.

Beyond our focus on our customers and employees we are proud to contribute to thesociety in which we live. We were recognised by eminent industry associations for ourCorporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Our signature initiative towards eliminatingLymphatic Filariasis in India continues with 51 million albendazole tablets donated duringthe year.

Last but not the least our reputation is critical to our sustainability. We are happyto inform you that we have been recognised with prestigious external awards in additionto awards won within the organisation (competing with the rest of GSK's globaloperations).

Our focus will continue to be on delivering results on our promise of unwaveringcommitment to our shareholders. We will reciprocate the trust placed in us by creatinglong-term value for your investment.

A. Vaidheesh