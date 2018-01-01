You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|19-05-2017
|Book Closure
|18-07-2017
|25-07-2017
|Rs.30.0000 per share(300%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|25-05-2016
|Book Closure
|19-07-2016
|28-07-2016
|Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|18-05-2015
|Book Closure
|25-07-2015
|31-07-2015
|Rs.62.5000 per share(625%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|18-02-2014
|Book Closure
|07-04-2014
|17-04-2014
|Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend
|19-02-2013
|Book Closure
|08-04-2013
|16-04-2013
|Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend
|16-02-2012
|Book Closure
|02-04-2012
|10-04-2012
|Rs.45.00 per share(450%)Dividend
|14-02-2011
|Book Closure
|16-03-2011
|29-03-2011
|Rs.40.00 per share(400%)Dividend
|15-02-2010
|Book Closure
|12-03-2010
|25-03-2010
|Rs.30.00 per share(300%)Dividend
