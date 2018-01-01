JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
19-05-2017 Book Closure 18-07-2017 25-07-2017 Rs.30.0000 per share(300%)Dividend & A.G.M.
25-05-2016 Book Closure 19-07-2016 28-07-2016 Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend & A.G.M.
18-05-2015 Book Closure 25-07-2015 31-07-2015 Rs.62.5000 per share(625%)Dividend & A.G.M.
18-02-2014 Book Closure 07-04-2014 17-04-2014 Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend
19-02-2013 Book Closure 08-04-2013 16-04-2013 Rs.50.0000 per share(500%)Dividend
16-02-2012 Book Closure 02-04-2012 10-04-2012 Rs.45.00 per share(450%)Dividend
14-02-2011 Book Closure 16-03-2011 29-03-2011 Rs.40.00 per share(400%)Dividend
15-02-2010 Book Closure 12-03-2010 25-03-2010 Rs.30.00 per share(300%)Dividend

