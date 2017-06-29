JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
20-05-2017 AGM 25-07-2017 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE...
25-05-2016 AGM 28-07-2016 AGM 28/07/2016GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ha...
18-05-2015 AGM 31-07-2015 AGM : 31/07/2015GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ...
25-03-2014 AGM 17-04-2014 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE...
10-04-2013 AGM 16-04-2013 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE...

