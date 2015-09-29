JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
02-02-2018 Board Meeting We wish to inform you that the in terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohi...
25-10-2017 Board Meeting We wish to inform you that the in terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohi...
25-07-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
19-05-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir, Sub: Closure of 'Trading Window' We wish to inform you that th...
11-02-2017 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that in terms of th...
27-10-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the in terms o...
28-07-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that in terms of th...
25-05-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the in terms o...
10-02-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the restricted...
31-10-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsGlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE th...
31-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsGlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE th...
18-05-2015 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
08-05-2015 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited Results
12-02-2015 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
06-11-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
12-08-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
17-04-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
18-02-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
11-11-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
07-08-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
07-05-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...
19-02-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of t...

