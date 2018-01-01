You are here » Home
» » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2279.00
|CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19058.77
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|19-05-2017
|Dividend
|300.00
|Final
|14-07-2017
|18-07-2017
|25-05-2016
|Dividend
|500.00
|Final
|15-07-2016
|19-07-2016
|18-05-2015
|Dividend
|625.00
|Final
|23-07-2015
|25-07-2015
|18-02-2014
|Dividend
|500.00
|Final
|03-04-2014
|07-04-2014
|19-02-2013
|Dividend
|500.00
|Final
|04-04-2013
|08-04-2013
|16-02-2012
|Dividend
|450.00
|Final
|29-03-2012
|02-04-2012
|14-02-2011
|Dividend
|400.00
|Final
|14-03-2011
|16-03-2011
|15-02-2010
|Dividend
|300.00
|Final
|10-03-2010
|12-03-2010
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: