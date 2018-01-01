JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2279.00
CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
19-05-2017 Dividend 300.00 Final 14-07-2017 18-07-2017
25-05-2016 Dividend 500.00 Final 15-07-2016 19-07-2016
18-05-2015 Dividend 625.00 Final 23-07-2015 25-07-2015
18-02-2014 Dividend 500.00 Final 03-04-2014 07-04-2014
19-02-2013 Dividend 500.00 Final 04-04-2013 08-04-2013
16-02-2012 Dividend 450.00 Final 29-03-2012 02-04-2012
14-02-2011 Dividend 400.00 Final 14-03-2011 16-03-2011
15-02-2010 Dividend 300.00 Final 10-03-2010 12-03-2010

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: