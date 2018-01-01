You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|Reserves
|1943.51
|2119.94
|1766.97
|Total Shareholders Funds
|2028.21
|2204.64
|1851.67
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|276.09
|291.94
|279.36
|Total Debt
|276.09
|291.94
|279.36
|Total Liabilities
|2304.30
|2496.58
|2131.03
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|299.09
|228.36
|319.19
|Capital Work in Progress
|605.46
|267.67
|115.22
|Investments
|52.99
|53.63
|47.67
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|425.48
|521.66
|368.86
|Sundry Debtors
|170.80
|126.57
|100.32
|Cash and Bank
|913.98
|1377.68
|1898.02
|Loans and Advances
|614.36
|528.72
|593.37
|Total Current Assets
|2124.62
|2554.63
|2960.57
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|681.13
|535.21
|447.07
|Provisions
|50.36
|48.18
|668.42
|Net Current Assets
|1393.13
|1971.24
|1845.08
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|2304.29
|2496.58
|2131.03
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: