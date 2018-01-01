JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70
Reserves 1943.51 2119.94 1766.97
Total Shareholders Funds 2028.21 2204.64 1851.67
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 276.09 291.94 279.36
Total Debt 276.09 291.94 279.36
Total Liabilities 2304.30 2496.58 2131.03
Application of Funds
Gross Block 299.09 228.36 319.19
Capital Work in Progress 605.46 267.67 115.22
Investments 52.99 53.63 47.67
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 425.48 521.66 368.86
Sundry Debtors 170.80 126.57 100.32
Cash and Bank 913.98 1377.68 1898.02
Loans and Advances 614.36 528.72 593.37
Total Current Assets 2124.62 2554.63 2960.57
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 681.13 535.21 447.07
Provisions 50.36 48.18 668.42
Net Current Assets 1393.13 1971.24 1845.08
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 2304.29 2496.58 2131.03
