Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 2994.51 2826.21 3287.57
Operating Profit 537.68 601.31 774.45
Other Income 120.18 138.24 199.14
Interest 0.25 0.42 0.47
Depreciation 26.35 24.95 25.35
Profit Before Tax 511.08 575.94 748.63
Tax 174.30 201.41 276.98
Profit After Tax 336.78 374.53 471.65
 
Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70
Reserves 1943.51 2119.94 1766.97
Net Worth 2028.21 2204.64 1851.67
Loans 276.09 291.94 279.36
Gross Block 299.09 228.36 319.19
Investments 52.99 53.63 47.67
Cash 913.98 1377.68 1898.02
Debtors 170.80 126.57 100.32
Net Working Capital 1393.13 1971.24 1845.08
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 17.96 21.28 23.56
Net Profit Margin (%) 11.25 13.25 14.35
Earning Per Share (Rs) 29.58 31.49 34.37
Dividend (%) 300.00 500.00 500.00
Dividend Payout 423.52 529.39 529.39
