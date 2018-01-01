You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|2994.51
|2826.21
|3287.57
|Operating Profit
|537.68
|601.31
|774.45
|Other Income
|120.18
|138.24
|199.14
|Interest
|0.25
|0.42
|0.47
|Depreciation
|26.35
|24.95
|25.35
|Profit Before Tax
|511.08
|575.94
|748.63
|Tax
|174.30
|201.41
|276.98
|Profit After Tax
|336.78
|374.53
|471.65
|
|Share Capital
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|Reserves
|1943.51
|2119.94
|1766.97
|Net Worth
|2028.21
|2204.64
|1851.67
|Loans
|276.09
|291.94
|279.36
|Gross Block
|299.09
|228.36
|319.19
|Investments
|52.99
|53.63
|47.67
|Cash
|913.98
|1377.68
|1898.02
|Debtors
|170.80
|126.57
|100.32
|Net Working Capital
|1393.13
|1971.24
|1845.08
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|17.96
|21.28
|23.56
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|11.25
|13.25
|14.35
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|29.58
|31.49
|34.37
|Dividend (%)
|300.00
|500.00
|500.00
|Dividend Payout
|423.52
|529.39
|529.39
